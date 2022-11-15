“Got a lot to say about the Glazers that I haven’t put out” – Piers Morgan reveals interview with Cristiano Ronaldo will reveal his true feelings about Manchester United owners 

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's latest interview with Piers Morgan has shaken up the footballing world. However, Morgan has said that the Portuguese has also said things about the club's owners, the Glazers, that are yet to come out.

Morgan told talkSPORT (via Mirror):

"Cristiano has got a lot to say about the Glazers that I haven't put out yet. He's not impressed with the Man Utd owners."

The Glazers have often been criticized by fans of the club due to their lack of investment in the club.

What Ronaldo has to say about them remains to be seen. Apart from the Glazers, Ronaldo has also launched scathing attacks on Erik ten Hag.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Getting a lot of United fans asking if Ronaldo talks about the Glazers in our interview. He does, and you’ll find out what he says about them tonight. Getting a lot of United fans asking if Ronaldo talks about the Glazers in our interview. He does, and you’ll find out what he says about them tonight. https://t.co/wW03NPl4DY

While the full interview is yet to come out, snippets of it are available for fans. Speaking on Ten Hag, Ronaldo said:

"I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."

With the latest saga brewing, it's unlikely that Ronaldo will play for Manchester United yet again. He has endured an underwhelming campaign so far this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 16 games.

Fans were excited when Cristiano Ronaldo made a return to United last summer. He scored a brace in his second debut for the club.

While the Portuguese scored 24 goals in 37 games, including 18 league goals last season, United failed to win a single trophy.

The Red Devils finished sixth in the league, meaning they did not qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season.

Ronaldo missed United's pre-season tours to Australia and Thailand this season. He has since been irregular in the starting lineup under Ten Hag.

Can Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo put in a good performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo

While Cristiano Ronaldo is in a tough spot at Manchester United at the moment, one must not forget that the 2022 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching and Ronaldo will star for Portugal in Qatar.

He has made four previous appearances in the tournament, scoring seven goals and providing two assists from 17 games. A semi-final appearance in 2006 has been his best collective performance on the stage.

Fans will keep a close eye on how the 37-year-old fares with the Qatar showpiece commencing on November 20.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes