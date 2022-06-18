“Got to admire the ambition”, “Expecting a lot” – Arsenal fans excited as first-team star gets new shirt number

Arsenal have given Eddie Nketiah the number 14 jersey after he extended his contract with the club and fans cannot contain their excitement.
The striker, whose contract was up this month and was initially tipped to leave on a free transfer, signed a new five-year deal with the Gunners, turning down proposals from some Bundesliga and Premier League clubs.
Nketiah made a big impact towards the end of their 2021-22 season, scoring five goals in seven games as he made the most of his first-team opportunities.
There were questions over his future, though, as Arteta wasn't ready to guarantee the 23-year-old regular playing time that he sought.
Substantial interest from foreign clubs made his stay more uncertain as Nketiah was on the brink of leaving, but he made a huge U-turn at the eleventh hour and is now set to stay on until June 2027.
Arsenal posted a video clip of the player being shown his new jersey by their technical director and former player Edu, who then turned it around to show his new squad number 14.
The Brazilian later said to him:
"You deserve it."
The number is iconic in the club's history as some of their best players have donned it in the past, most famously Thierry Henry, Theo Walcott and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Fans were understandably excited to see this, saying he "deserves it" while expecting to see a lot of goals from him next season.
Arsenal plotting a Champions League return
It's only been 18 days into the month of June but the Gunners have already got a lot done in terms of transfers.
Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira's signings have been announced in addition to getting Nketiah's contract extended, while Matt Turner is also set to undergo a medical next week.
Arsenal have already made a statement of intent for next season as they aim to make a Champions League return after what would then be seven years.
The north London side were agonizingly close to finishing inside the top-four last season but two defeats in their final three games allowed Tottenham Hotspur to steal a march over them, condemning them to the Europa League.
With rival teams also strengthening, Arteta's side will once again face enormous challenges over the course of the upcoming campaign.
Arsenal kick-start their 2022-23 Premier League season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on August 5.