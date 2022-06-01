"Got the whole package" - Gareth Bale's take on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate resurfaces 

Wales international and Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has picked his favorite in the everlasting Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi debate. The five-time Champions League winner has labeled his choice as the 'complete package'.

"For me personally I'd say Ronaldo. He's strong, he's powerful, he's pacey, he can head the ball, strike the ball. Obviously, you can't say anything bad about Messi but for the all round complete football player, I'd say Ronaldo." Gareth Bale: "Messi or Ronaldo?""For me personally I'd say Ronaldo. He's strong, he's powerful, he's pacey, he can head the ball, strike the ball. Obviously, you can't say anything bad about Messi but for the all round complete football player, I'd say Ronaldo." https://t.co/FGLzUKlsgt

The Welshman has picked his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo as a more complete player in the eternal GOAT debate. Bale believes Ronaldo has got everything which makes him the greatest footballer of all time. However, the Real Madrid superstar said that nothing bad can be said about Lionel Messi after all that he has achieved in his illustrious career.

In an interview with Life's A Pitch in 2013, the young Welshman picked his favorite in the GOAT debate. Choosing Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi, Bale said:

"For me, personally, I’d say Ronaldo (is a more complete player). He’s got the whole package. He’s strong, he’s powerful, he’s pacey, can head the ball, strike the ball. Obviously, you can’t say anything bad about Messi, but for the all-round complete footballer, I’d say Cristiano Ronaldo."

Bale had a tough time accommodating to the new league after joining Real Madrid and his long-term stay was questioned by a section of the Spanish media. However, Cristiano Ronaldo came to his defense, lauding the Welshman's talent and asking the fans and media to give him more time at the Spanish club. Bale repaid the faith shown in him by the Portuguese.

Bale joined Los Blancos in 2013 after a wonderful season with Tottenham Hotspur. The Welshman went on to etch his name into the history books by winning five Champions League titles and several other domestic and international titles.

He was a key figure in Real Madrid's iconic front three trio named 'BBC' (Bale, Benzema and Cristiano) who lead the team at UCL three-peat. He scored a brace against Liverpool in the Champions League final in 2018.

''It's been an honor,'' says Gareth Bale after ending his eight-year trophy-laden stint with Real Madrid

The 32-year-old Wales international hasofficially announced leaving Real Madrid after a eight-year trophy-laden stint with the Spanish giants. Bale posted a heartfelt note via his Twitter account, announcing his farewell and saying that 'it was an honor' to play for Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale is amongst the most decorated Real Madrid players in history as he has won five Champions League and three La Liga titles, among other domestic and international trophies.

