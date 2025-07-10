Göteborg vs Elfsborg Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2025

Göteborg will host Elfsborg at the Gamla Ullevi on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Swedish Allsvenskan campaign. The hosts will look to continue their recent form and pick up points against evenly matched opponents.
Göteborg completed a remarkable comeback to get a 3-1 win over Sirius last time out making it four victories in their last five league games. The Angels only narrowly escaped relegation in each of the past two seasons but are now sat in seventh place and will be keen to put in a similarly impressive performance in the second half of the season to finish in the top half of the table.
Elfsborg are four points and three places above this weekend's hosts despite losing two and drawing one of their last three league games. The Yellow Ones were underwhelming in their 2-0 home defeat against BK Hacken last time out but could move back into the European qualification spots with a win this weekend.
Göteborg vs Elfsborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The side have met on 152 previous occasions going into this weekend's clash. Göteborg have won 53 of those games, while 39 have ended in draws and Elfsborg have won the remaining 60.
- The hosts have only won one of the last 10 editions of this fixture despite getting on the scoresheet in each of the last six.
- The visitors have scored an impressive 15 goals across the last 10 meetings with Göteborg.
- Elfsborg have the third-best offensive record in the Swedish top flight with a goal tally of 25.
- Blåvitt have managed just one clean sheet in their last 11 league outings.
Göteborg vs Elfsborg Prediction
The sides are closely matched going into the weekend. The hosts will hardly receive a boost from their home advantage, having only won three league home games so far but will remain optimistic to avoid defeat against a side in slightly worse form.
Di Gule will rely on their stronger attacking quality to get a result but will need to be at their best to leave Gothenburg with all three points this weekend.
Prediction: Göteborg 1-1 Elfsborg
Göteborg vs Elfsborg Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have featured less than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the hosts' last four league games)