Goztepe vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

The Turkish Super Lig returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Goztepe and Besiktas lock horns at the Gursel Aksel Stadium on Saturday. This will be the third meeting between the two sides this season, with Stanimir Stoilov’s men winning their previous two clashes, including a 3-1 victory in the Turkiye Kupasi on April 3.

Goztepe failed to find their feet in the Super Lig as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Konyaspor courtesy of a first-half strike from Blaz Kramer at the Konya Büyükşehir Arena last Saturday.

Stoilov’s side have now gone 10 straight league matches without a win, losing five and claiming five draws since picking up back-to-back victories over Kasimpasa and Antalyaspor in January.

With 39 points from 29 matches, Goztepe are currently 11th in the Super Lig standings, level on points with Trabzonspor and Kasimpasa.

Meanwhile, Besiktas dropped three more points in their quest for European football as they fell to a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Istanbul Basaksehir last time out.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have failed to win four of their last five league games — losing three and claiming one draw — having won the four matches preceding this run.

Besiktas have picked up 48 points from their 29 Super Lig matches so far to sit fifth in the table, two points behind fifth-placed Eyupspor in the Conference League qualifying spot.

Goztepe vs Besiktas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, Besiktas boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Goztepe have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Besiktas are unbeaten in four of their last five away matches across all competitions, picking up three wins and one draw since the start of February.

Goztepe have lost just one of their 14 Super Lig home games this season while claiming nine wins and four draws so far.

Goztepe vs Besiktas Prediction

Having won the league and cup meetings between the two teams this season, Goztepe will head into the weekend with plenty of optimism as they look to find their feet in the league.

However, Besiktas boast a superior squad on paper and we predict they will do just enough to get one over the home side.

Prediction: Goztepe 1-2 Besiktas

Goztepe vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight encounters)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of the last nine meetings between the two teams)

