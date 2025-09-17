Goztepe vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | September 19th 2025

Goztepe will host Besiktas at the Gursel Aksel Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The home side have enjoyed a largely positive start to their league season and now sit fourth in the table with nine points from an obtainable 15 as they head into the sixth game week.

They played out a 1-1 draw away at Kayserispor last weekend, falling behind at the hour mark before summer signing Efkan Bekiroglu came off the bench to score a brilliant free-kick in the 85th minute and rescue a point for Stanimir Stoilov's men.

Besiktas have also started their league campaign strongly despite less than ideal results in the Conference League qualifiers, which cost head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær his post. They picked up their first win under new boss Sergen Yalçın last time out as they picked up a 2-1 comeback victory over Basaksehir via late efforts from El Bilal Toure and Cengiz Under.

The visitors sit 10th in the table with six points and will be looking to pick up back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Goztepe vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 70th meeting between the two teams. Goztepe have won 13 of their previous matchups while Besiktas have won 34 times.

There have been 22 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture after losing each of their previous five.

Besiktas have conceded four goals in the Super Lig this season, the second-fewest of any team in the bottom half of the pile.

Goztepe have scored seven goals in the Turkish top-flight this season. Only Konyaspor (9) and reigning champions Galatasaray (15) have managed more.

Goztepe vs Besiktas Prediction

Göz Göz are one of just three teams in the Super Lig this season yet to lose any games, picking up two wins and three draws in their first five outings. They are, however, winless in their last four home games and could struggle here.

Kara Kartallar's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to take inspiration from that this weekend. They have, however, struggled for results on the road all season and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Goztepe 1-1 Besiktas

Goztepe vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

