Goztepe vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15th 2025

Goztepe will host Fenerbahce at the Gursel Aksel Stadium on Saturday in the second round of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The hosts will be hoping to get an unlikely result against one of the league's best sides and build momentum early in the new season.

Ad

Goztepe had an impressive preseason campaign and continued in the same vein by picking up a solid 3-0 win over Rizespor thanks to a number of clinical finishes. Göz Göz struggled to pick up consistent victories throughout the course of last season and only narrowly missed out on European qualification but will be looking to make improvements this season in hopes of finishing in the top five.

Fenerbahce were unable to kick off the new league season last weekend as their match against Alanyaspor was postponed due to their Champions League playoff fixture against Feyenoord during the week. Jose Mourinho’s side have been strengthened through solid signings in different positions over the summer and will go into the domestic league season hoping to end their 11-year league title drought.

Ad

Trending

Goztepe vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 64 previous meetings between the two teams going into the weekend. Goztepe have won 11 of those meetings, and 24 have ended in draws while Fenerbahce have won the remaining 29.

The hosts have won only two of the last 10 editions of this fixture despite scoring 12 goals across those games.

Goztepe are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors have scored an impressive 17 goals across their last 10 meetings with Goztepe.

Fenerbahce finished last season with the second-best offensive and third-best defensive records in the Turkish top flight, with 90 goals scored and 39 conceded across 36 games.

Ad

Goztepe vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Goztepe are underdogs going into the weekend and will need something really special to avoid defeat against a much stronger side. They lost just twice on home turf last season and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Sarı Kanaryalar will be confident of coming away with the win in their season opener but will need to avoid complacency to avoid dropping points to the hosts.

Ad

Prediction: Goztepe 1-2 Fenerbahce

Goztepe vs Fenerbache Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More