Goztepe vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15th 2025

Goztepe will host Fenerbahce at the Gursel Aksel Stadium on Saturday in the second round of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The hosts will be hoping to get an unlikely result against one of the league's best sides and build momentum early in the new season.
Goztepe had an impressive preseason campaign and continued in the same vein by picking up a solid 3-0 win over Rizespor thanks to a number of clinical finishes. Göz Göz struggled to pick up consistent victories throughout the course of last season and only narrowly missed out on European qualification but will be looking to make improvements this season in hopes of finishing in the top five.
Fenerbahce were unable to kick off the new league season last weekend as their match against Alanyaspor was postponed due to their Champions League playoff fixture against Feyenoord during the week. Jose Mourinho’s side have been strengthened through solid signings in different positions over the summer and will go into the domestic league season hoping to end their 11-year league title drought.
Goztepe vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 64 previous meetings between the two teams going into the weekend. Goztepe have won 11 of those meetings, and 24 have ended in draws while Fenerbahce have won the remaining 29.
- The hosts have won only two of the last 10 editions of this fixture despite scoring 12 goals across those games.
- Goztepe are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.
- The visitors have scored an impressive 17 goals across their last 10 meetings with Goztepe.
- Fenerbahce finished last season with the second-best offensive and third-best defensive records in the Turkish top flight, with 90 goals scored and 39 conceded across 36 games.
Goztepe vs Fenerbahce Prediction
Goztepe are underdogs going into the weekend and will need something really special to avoid defeat against a much stronger side. They lost just twice on home turf last season and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.
Sarı Kanaryalar will be confident of coming away with the win in their season opener but will need to avoid complacency to avoid dropping points to the hosts.
Prediction: Goztepe 1-2 Fenerbahce
Goztepe vs Fenerbache Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes