Goztepe vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025

Goztepe and Galatasaray go head-to-head in the penultimate round of the Super Lig campaign at the Gursel Aksel Stadium on Saturday. Okan Buruk’s visitors head into the weekend fresh off being named the Turkish champions.

Goztepe’s dreams of securing European football came to an end last Sunday when they fell to a humbling 6-3 defeat to Caykur Rizespor at the Caykur Didi Stadium.

Before that, Stanimir Stoilov’s side were on a four-game unbeaten run in the league, winning two, since losing 1-0 to Konyaspor on April 12.

Goztepe have 47 points from 34 matches to sit eighth in the standings, seven points behind fifth-placed Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, completed the domestic double last time out with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Kayserispor to clinch the Super Lig. Before that, Buruk’s men were crowned the Turkiye Kupasi champions in style, thrashing Trabzonspor 3-0 in the final at the Gaziantep Stadium on May 14.

Galatasaray, who have won nine straight games across competitions, are atop the Super Lig table with 89 points, eight clear of second-placed Fenerbahce with two games remaining.

Goztepe vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Galatasaray have 12 wins from their previous 14 meetings with Goztepe, including six straight in the league, scoring 18 goals and keeping four clean sheets since April.

Goztepe are unbeaten in seven home games across competitions, winning two, since a 1-0 loss to Antalyaspor in February.

Galatasaray boast the best away record in the league this season, with 44 points from 17 games.

Goztepe vs Galatasaray Prediction

With the thrill from winning the Super Lig title for the third straight season still in the air, Galatasaray will head into the weekend in high spirits as they look to close out the season on a high.

Buruk's men take on a defeated Goztepe side at the Gursel Aksel Stadium and should make it 10 wins on the spin across competitions.

Prediction: Goztepe 1-3 Galatasaray

Goztepe vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the last seven meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their most recent seven meetings.)

