Goztepe vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22

Goztepe will be seeking to end their three-game losing streak when they play host to Galatasaray at the Gürsel Aksel Stadium on Monday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game winless in each of their last eight games across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Gozptepe failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Hatayspor last Monday.

Nestor El Maestro’s men have now lost each of their last three games across all competitions, including a penalty shootout defeat against Besiktas in the Turkish Cup.

With 27 points from 25 games, Goztepe are currently 16th in the Super Lig table, one point above Giresunspor in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray’s string of poor performances continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Kayserispor.

They have now failed to win any of their last eight games in all competitions, losing six and picking up two draws in that time.

Galatasaray are currently 15th in the Turkish Super Lig standings, after picking up 29 points from 25 games so far.

Goztepe vs Galatasaray Head-To-Head

Galatasaray have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 12 wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides. Goztepe have managed just two wins in that time.

Goztepe Form Guide: W-W-L-L-L

Galatasaray Form Form Guide: L-L-L-D-D

Goztepe vs Galatasaray Team News

Goztepe

Dzenan Burekovic, Marko Mihojevic and Adis Jahovic are all out of contention for Goztepe as they continue their spells on the sidelines through injuries. Ridvan Cankaya is currently suspended after crossing the yellow card threshold.

Injured: Dzenan Burekovic, Marko Mihojevic, Adis Jahovic

Suspended: Ridvan Cankaya

Galatasaray

Mbaye Diagne, Fernando Muslera and Kaan Arslan have all been ruled out through injuries and will sit out Monday’s game.

Injured: Mbaye Diagne, Fernando Muslera, Kaan Arslan

Suspended: None

Goztepe vs Galatasaray Predicted XI

Goztepe Predicted XI (3-4-3): İrfan Can Eğribayat; Murat Paluli, Wilker Ángel, Kahraman Demirtaş; Murat Paluli, Aytaç Kara, Soner Aydoğdu, François Moubandje; David Tijanič, Halil Akbunar, Franco Di Santo

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Iñaki Peña; Sacha Boey, Victor Nelsson, Marcão, Patrick van Aanholt; Taylan Antalyalı; Ryan Babel, Sofiane Feghouli, Berkan Kutlu, Kerem Aktürkoğlu; Bafetimbi Gomis

Goztepe vs Galatasaray Prediction

Goztepe and Galatasaray head into the game in poor form and will be seeking to pick up a morale-boosting win. However, looking at past results between the sides, we are backing Galatasaray to come away with all three points and extend their dominance over the hosts.

Prediction: Goztepe 0-2 Galatasaray

