Goztepe vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction and Betting Tips | April 28, 2025

Goztepe and Istanbul Basaksehir bring round 33 of the Turkish Super Lig to an end when they lock horns at the Gursel Aksel Stadium on Monday.

Goztepe’s Turkiye Kupasi’s campaign came to an end in the semi-finals following a 2-0 defeat to Trabzonspor at Papara Park on Thursday. That was in keeping with their struggles in the league, where they are on an 11-game winless run, losing five, since a 1-0 victory over Antalyaspor in January.

Goztepe have 40 points from 30 Super Lig matches to sit 11th in the league, level on points with 12th-placed Antalyaspor.

Meanwhile, Istanbul kept their dreams of European qualification alive last time out with a 2-1 victory over Gaziantep at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium. Cagdas Atan’s men have won four games on the trot, scoring eight goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 3-0 home defeat to Trabzonspor in March.

With 48 points from 30 matches, Istanbul Basaksehir are sixth in the league, four points behind fourth-placed Besiktas in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Goztepe vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Istanbul have eight wins from the last 15 meetings with Goztepe, losing six.

Goztepe have 10 wins in 16 competitive home games this season, losing one.

Istanbul have two wins in their last five away matches, losing one, since February.

Goztepe vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

The last five meetings between the two sides have produced a combined 18 goals, so another action-packed contest is on the cards. Atan’s men head into the game as the more in-form side and should secure maximum points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Goztepe 1-2 Istanbul

Goztepe vs Istanbul Basaksehir Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Basaksehir to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last five clashes.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in their last five meetings.)

