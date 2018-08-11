Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Grading Every Premier League Team's Transfer Window

Ishaan Bhattacharya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
379   //    11 Aug 2018, 15:45 IST

The biggest league in football.
The biggest league in football.

The Premier League has become the league where every player wants to be now. One of the most financially lucrative leagues in world football, players come here for the fierce competition as well as to make their own brand. This financial viability of the Premier League has caused more and more players to come here for very high amounts of money.

The 2018/19 Summer Transfer Window has been one of the most active ones in recent memory. Unexpected transfers have gone through, whereas some expected ones have failed to materialize. Transfer records have been broken and expenditure has gone up in ways no one has seen before. So let's take a look at every single Premier League's summer business this window.

#1 Arsenal

Players in: Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Sokratis, Mattéo Guendouzi and Stephan Lichtsteiner

Players out: Lucas Perez, Takuma Asano, Chuba Akpom, Santi Cazorla, Matt Macey, Jack Wilshere, Calum Chambers, Per Mertesacker


The new boss has a lot to prove.
The new boss has a lot to prove.

One of the better windows for Arsenal in a long time, Unai Emery has done a decent job for his first window as Arsenal manager. The acquisition of Lucas Torreira may just be a difference maker as Arsenal can finally let go of their defensive midfield worries. This will unlock their attacking players to play more freely and make a bigger difference as a result.

The players leaving aren't big names as Cazorla and Perez barely played in the last two years and the others are youngsters who are going on loan. The additions are massive. Bernd Leno can start replacing the ageing Petr Cech and the likes of Sokratis can add further defensive stability. Lichsteiner can mentor Bellerin and possibly be a rotation option with the Spaniard. This has been a great window and Emery can look to the season with confidence.

Grade: B+

1 / 11 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Riyad Mahrez Jean Seri
Ishaan Bhattacharya
ANALYST
A metalhead living in the world of professional wrestling watching football.
Transfer Window: 10 Best Deadline Day Signings In Premier...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the Premier League big 6 based on their summer...
RELATED STORY
Five Premier League transfer sagas that might go on till...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most expensive Premier League signings this summer
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: Every opening-day fixture of the last decade
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Predicted Top 4 standings
RELATED STORY
6 Premier League clubs and their transfer activities this...
RELATED STORY
10 fascinating facts about the 2008-09 Premier League season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Predicted Final Standings
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Five Predictions for the New Season 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
FT MAN LEI
2 - 1
 Manchester United vs Leicester City
FT NEW TOT
1 - 2
 Newcastle vs Tottenham
16' AFC CAR
0 - 0
 AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
15' FUL CRY
0 - 0
 Fulham vs Crystal Palace
16' HUD CHE
0 - 0
 Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
16' WAT BRI
0 - 0
 Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Tomorrow LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us