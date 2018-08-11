Grading Every Premier League Team's Transfer Window

Ishaan Bhattacharya

The biggest league in football.

The Premier League has become the league where every player wants to be now. One of the most financially lucrative leagues in world football, players come here for the fierce competition as well as to make their own brand. This financial viability of the Premier League has caused more and more players to come here for very high amounts of money.

The 2018/19 Summer Transfer Window has been one of the most active ones in recent memory. Unexpected transfers have gone through, whereas some expected ones have failed to materialize. Transfer records have been broken and expenditure has gone up in ways no one has seen before. So let's take a look at every single Premier League's summer business this window.

#1 Arsenal

Players in: Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Sokratis, Mattéo Guendouzi and Stephan Lichtsteiner

Players out: Lucas Perez, Takuma Asano, Chuba Akpom, Santi Cazorla, Matt Macey, Jack Wilshere, Calum Chambers, Per Mertesacker

The new boss has a lot to prove.

One of the better windows for Arsenal in a long time, Unai Emery has done a decent job for his first window as Arsenal manager. The acquisition of Lucas Torreira may just be a difference maker as Arsenal can finally let go of their defensive midfield worries. This will unlock their attacking players to play more freely and make a bigger difference as a result.

The players leaving aren't big names as Cazorla and Perez barely played in the last two years and the others are youngsters who are going on loan. The additions are massive. Bernd Leno can start replacing the ageing Petr Cech and the likes of Sokratis can add further defensive stability. Lichsteiner can mentor Bellerin and possibly be a rotation option with the Spaniard. This has been a great window and Emery can look to the season with confidence.

Grade: B+

