Graeme Souness gives his prediction for the Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League clash

Football pundit Graeme Souness has made an interesting prediction ahead of Real Madrid's massive UEFA Champions League match against Liverpool. The former Liverpool midfielder backed the Premier League giants to get one over the Los Blancos on Tuesday night.

In his column for The Times, Souness wrote:

"We all know Liverpool have been disappointing this season. But they can get themselves up for a game like this week’s against Real Madrid. There are a lot of tired legs in Real’s team now. They’re sitting third in Spain and I’m suspicious of how good the La Liga is this season."

"We’ve seen a disappointing Atletico Madrid that Chelsea rolled over quite easily and Barcelona were well beaten by PSG, so I fancy my old team there," Souness continued.

With an important El Clasico coming up against Barcelona, Real Madrid will need to be at their best in what could be a season-defining week for them.

Real Madrid and Liverpool both head into the UCL clash with momentum

Karim Benzema has been in stunning form for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have built up some good form in the last few weeks and have won their last 3 matches. Striker Karim Benzema has been in fine form and he will be confident of causing the makeshift Liverpool backline plenty of problems.

The Los Blancos have worked their way back into the La Liga title race, and with their Champions League pedigree under Zidane, Real Madrid will be quietly confident of getting another major result.

Diogo Jota has had a huge impact for Liverpool this season.

After making a disastrous start to 2021, Liverpool are slowly starting to look like their dominant selves. The decision to play Fabinho in midfield has paid dividends and Thiago has started to look like a world-class midfielder again.

However, the player who has impressed the most has been Portuguese forward Diogo Jota. The 24-year-old has settled in extremely well at Anfield and is likely to start for Liverpool in this crucial Champions League encounter.

A front 3 of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota/Roberto Firmino is capable of causing problems to any backline and Liverpool will be hoping to continue their good form and make it to the semi-finals.

Varane and Ramos have 210 Champions League games and 8 titles between them.



Real Madrid will be without both of their CBs when they face Liverpool later today. pic.twitter.com/raoairZFpX — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 6, 2021

