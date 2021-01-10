Granada 0-4 Barcelona: Barcelona Player ratings as Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann combine to secure a huge win for the Blaugrana | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona thrashed Granada 4-0 in the 2020-21 La Liga to extend their winning run in the league to three games and keep the pressure on both Madrid sides.

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann struck twice apiece as Jesus Vallejo was sent for the hosts late on in the second half.

The Blaugrana were the better side right from the off and finished the match with a mammoth 73% possession and almost thrice as many passes as the Rojiblancos.

Barcelona are now just two points off holders Real Madrid, who're away to Osasuna just hours later, as Ronald Koeman's side continue their upward surge in the new year.

On that note, here the player ratings for Barcelona:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7.5/10

It was another clean sheet for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, as the German was hardly brought into action by the home side.

Sergino Dest - 7/10

Sergino Dest is quickly turning into a key player for the Blaugrana, and against Granada. he once again reminded of his importance to the club by producing a top-notch performance.

Oscar Mingueza - 7/10

Oscar Mingueza held his ground well against Roberto Soldado, keeping him quiet for most of the match. Mingueza also had the most successful passes completed of all Barcelona starting players, with 97%.

Samuel Umititi - 6/10

It was not the most memorable return to the Barcelona lineup for Samuel Umtiti, as the Frenchman looked rusty for the most part, which is understandable, considering the lengthy period he was out for.

Jordi Alba - 6.5/10

Jordi Alba seemed to be at his usual self once again, frequently driving forward to add an extra edge to the Barcelona attack. However, he missed a great chance to get on the scoresheet in the dying moments of the game.

Frenkie de Jong - 7/10

Frenkie de Jong was at the heart of everything good coming from Barcelona, as the young Dutchman linked up well with his teammates and also got the ball out of tight spaces by displaying close control.

Sergio Busquets - 7/10

Sergio Busquets got lucky in getting let off for a clear handball in the build-up to Lionel Messi's first goal, as the referee didn't even consult the VAR. Otherwise, it was a decent performance from the veteran.

600 - Sergio Busquets 🇪🇸 will make his 600th appearance for Barcelona in all competitions, becoming the fourth player to reach this milestone for the club after Xavi Hernández 🇪🇸 (767), Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 (752) and Andrés Iniesta 🇪🇸 (674). Masia. pic.twitter.com/y7xCQRrVXm — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 9, 2021

Pedri - 7/10

It was another assured performance from the young Pedri, who showed his desire to get involved in the thick of things and also created a few chances in the opening stanza.

Ousmane Dembele - 6/10

Ousmane Dembele held up the ball well and created space for his teammates to run into but wasn't a direct threat to Granada.

Lionel Messi - 8/10

For those who felt that Lionel Messi 'does not care' anymore and is fed up playing for Barcelona, his performance against Granada was a massive reality check.

La Pulga tore Granada to shreds with a quickfire brace, which included a sumptuous under-the-wall freekick, to climb to the summit of the La Liga's scoring charts for the season.

¡2️⃣ goles en 7 minutos! 🔥

¡1️⃣1️⃣ goles en @LaLiga! ⚽



🐐¡#Messi ya es Pichichi en solitario! ✅ pic.twitter.com/A4eCu4odtG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 9, 2021

Antoine Griezmann - 8/10

Antoine Griezmann got fortuitous with his first goal, as Soldado's poor clearance kept the Frenchman onside.

After ending his goalscoring drought, the Barcelona forward followed up with a sublime effort after the break to double his tally on the night.

Antoine Griezmann has ended his seven-game goalless streak for Barcelona after going the whole of December without scoring.



He opens the scoring for Barca at Granada. pic.twitter.com/FXlLc9CSaT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 9, 2021

Ratings of Barcelona Substitutes

Martin Braithwaite - 7/10

Martin Braithwaite's runs through the centre were a big cause of concern for the home side, for whom Vallejo got sent off while trying to stop him.

Miralem Pjanic - 6/10

Miralem Pjanic came alongside Braithwaite but was largely anonymous in the game. He also smashed a simple free-kick straight into the Granada wall.

Francisco Trincao - 6/10

Francisco Trincao came on in the 73rd minute for Pedri and combined well with Griezmann on one occasion.

Riqui Puig - 7/10

Despite his limited game-time, Riqui Puig showed why he deserves to start more often for Barcelona, putting up an industrious performance that just might convince Koeman.

Junior Firpo - 6/10

Junior Firpo replaced Dest for the final ten minutes of the game, but he rarely got a whiff of the ball against Granada.