Granada 1-1 Barcelona: 5 Talking Points as Blaugrana pegged back at the death | La Liga 2021-22 

Granada scored a late equaliser to force a share of the spoils against Barcelona in a La Liga game on Saturday.

Luuk de Jong opened the scoring for the visitors in the 57th minute, lunging highest to meet a delicious cross from Dani Alves. The Blaugrana, though, failed to build on their advantage, and they were made to pay for that.

The game turned when Gavi received his marching orders. The hosts turned the screw, and threw everything at Barcelona. They eventually drew level in the 89th minute when Antonio Puertas scored a rocket to deny Barcelona all three points.

The draw means Barcelona find themselves a whopping 17 points behind their arch-rivals and leaders Real Madrid, albeit with a game in hand. On that note, here's a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5 Luuk de Jong sizzles for Barcelona

Luuk de Jong rejoices after scoring a goal.

Luuk de Jong had a great game against Granada. The Dutch international's performances since the start of the year have been praiseworthy, as he has looked like a new version of himself.

De Jong looked threatening from the start against Granada. The 31-year-old headed past Luis Maximiano in the opening half, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

He also attempted a scorpion kick minutes later, which was not far off target. De Jong eventually scored to cap off an impressive performance, heading in an Alves cross.

The striker now has three goals for the Blaugrana, his second in as many games this year.

#4 Dani Alves rolls back the years against Granada

Dani Alves in action action Granada

Dani Alves is a Barcelona legend, but there were doubts when the club re-signed him. However, so far, he has been like a breath of fresh air on the right flank.

In his first La Liga appearance in over five years, he showed why the Camp Nou adores him so much. In the process, the 38-year-old became the oldest player to feature for Barcelona in a league match, surpassing Jose Manuel Pinto's record.

Alves set up Luuk de Jong with a pin-point delivery as his crosses caused chaos in the Granada box.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav