Granada v Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

All you need to know ahead of Real Madrid's away clash against Granada.

Real Madrid have only let in two goals since the La Liga restart.

Real Madrid take on Granada at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes later tomorrow

Real Madrid are set to lock horns with Granada on July 13 at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, knowing that a win could take them a step closer to the LaLiga title.

Los Blancos already have an advantage in the title race, as they are a point ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona with a game in hand. With just a couple of games to follow after the encounter against Granada, Madrid will believe that they can all but guarantee a title triumph if they're able to pick up a victory against Diego Martinez's side.

Eight victories on the bounce have helped Zinedine Zidane's side launch an immaculate title challenge. In those eight games, Los Blancos have conceded only two goals.

Real Madrid are up against a side that has conceded exactly double the number of goals as them (42) and sit ninth on the LaLiga table.

Granada's record against Real Madrid makes for grim reading, as they have lost each of their previous nine LaLiga matches against the Spanish giants. Granada have also leaked an average of 3.5 goals per game in those nine matches against Los Blancos.

The ninth-placed side have not scored a single goal in three of their last four home matches against Real Madrid.

It's safe to say then that they'll have their task cut out against a determined outfit, who just continue to grind out victories and tick all the boxes. Here's everything you need to know ahead of Madrid's encounter against Granada.

Granada v Real Madrid: Head-to-head

Granada wins: 1

Real Madrid wins: 12

Draws: 0

Granada v Real Madrid: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (La Liga)

Granada: W-D-W-L-D

Real Madrid: W-W-W-W-W

Granada v Real Madrid: Team News

Diego Martinez is likely to continue with the same midfield and back five that upstaged Real Sociedad

Granada

The hosts are without a slew of first-team players including Maxime Gonalons, Alex Martinez, Quini, and Neyder Lozano. But they could have Alvaro Vadillo returning from a stomach issue. Whether or not he will slot straight into the starting eleven remains to be seen.

Injuries: Maxime Gonalons, Alex Martinez, Quini, Neyder Lozano

Doubtful: Alvaro Vadillo

Suspensions: None

Sergio Ramos is set to shepherd the Real Madrid side from defence once again

Real Madrid

Zidane has two of his important defenders in Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal back for this clash, while left-back Marcelo remains sidelined.

Eden Hazard, who was likely to miss the rest of the season, showed up against Deportivo Alaves with a short cameo off the bench. As part of his rotation policy, Zidane could field the Belgian for about an hour or so.

One could also expect Los Blancos to shuffle the personnel upfront, with Vinicius Junior and Gareth Bale also available as handy options.

Injuries: Marcelo, Nacho Fernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Granada v Real Madrid: Probable XI

Ramon Azeez will be pushing for a start against Real Madrid

Granada (5-4-1): Rui Silva; Dimitri Foulquier, Victor Diaz, Jesus Vallejo, Domingos Duarte, Carlos Neva; Carlos Fernandez, Yangel Herrera, Ramon Azeez, Antonio Puertas; Roberto Soldado

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard will hope to start after his cameo against Alaves

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Daniel Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Federico Valverde; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

Granada v Real Madrid: Match Prediction

It'll take something really special from Granada to breach Real Madrid's defence. It is expected that Madrid's overall quality and the wealth of attacking options at Zidane's disposal should ensure a ninth straight victory for the league leaders.

We predict Karim Benzema to score the decisive goal and Real Madrid to pip Granada in a tense affair.

Predicted score: Granada 0-1 Real Madrid