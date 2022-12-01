Granada vs Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2022

Granada will entertain league leaders Alaves at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes in the Spanish Segunda Division on Friday, December 2.

Granada suffered their second loss in three games last time around as Leganes inflicted a 1-0 defeat on them, with Dani Raba scoring the winning goal in the 53rd minute of the game. They are in eighth place in the league table with 25 points to their name.

Alaves are undefeated in their last eight La Liga 2 games and secured a 2-0 win over Villarreal B in their previous outing. They have a three-point lead over second-placed Las Palmas and will be looking to extend their lead at the top with a win against their southern rivals.

Granada vs Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 18 times across all competitions, with eight of these meetings taking place in the Segunda Division and 10 in La Liga. Granada enjoy a 9-5 lead in wins while four games have ended in draws.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Granada have kept a clean sheet in their last five home matches in the Segunda Division while Deportivo Alaves have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight matches.

Granada have scored at least two goals in their last seven matches against Deportivo Alaves in all competitions.

Granada have suffered just one defeat at home against Alaves, with that defeat coming in 1976. They have picked up seven wins in the eight home games since.

Alaves have the third-best attacking record in the Segunda Division, scoring 20 goals in 17 games while Granada are also not far behind with 19 goals to their name.

Granada vs Alaves Prediction

Nazaríes have won six of their last seven meetings against the visitors, including both their meetings in La Liga last season. They will look to make the most of their home advantage as they are undefeated at home this season and have kept clean sheets in their last five games.

Alaves have suffered just one defeat in the Segunda Division this season, with that win coming in their away game against Burgos in October. They have failed to score in two of their last four away games and might struggle here.

Considering the recent history between the two teams, a win for Alaves seems unlikely and the two teams are expected to play out a draw.

Prediction: Granada 1-1 Alaves.

Granada vs Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Granada to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

