Granada vs Albacete Prediction and Betting Tips | November 18th 2022 

Granada will host Albacete at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Friday in another round of the Segunda Division campaign.

The home side enjoyed a solid start to their season but seem to have lost their way of late, falling behind in the race for promotion. They were beaten 1-0 by 10-man Real Oviedo in their last game and will be gutted to have come away with nothing after dominating proceedings for much of the game.

Granada sit eighth in the league table with 22 points from 15 games. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Albacete have had mixed results on their return to the Segunda Division. They were beaten 3-2 by Levante in their last league outing before returning to winning ways last time out with a 3-0 extra-time win over fifth-tier Huetor Tajar in the Copa del Rey on Saturday.

The visitors are level on points with their weekend opponents but sit a place behind them in the league table.

Granada vs Albacete Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Granada and Albacete. The hosts have won four of their previous matchups while the visitors have won half of that tally. There have been three draws between the two sides.

The home side have lost just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Granada have picked up 17 points on home turf this season. Only league leaders Deportivo Alaves have picked up more.

Albacete have picked up 12 points on the road in the Segunda Division this season. Only Levante have picked up more.

The Nazaríes have the best defensive record on home turf in the league this season with a goal concession tally of just one.

Granada vs Albacete Prediction

Granada's latest result ended a three-game winless and goalless run and they will aim to build on that. They are undefeated on home turf in the league this season and will fancy their chances ahead of Friday's game.

Albacete are winless in their last four league games and will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend. They have, however, won just one of their last five league games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Granada 1-0 Albacete

Granada vs Albacete Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Granada

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last 10 matches).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last five meetings between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

