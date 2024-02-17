Granada vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with a relegation battle this weekend as Granada lock horns with a struggling Almeria side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio los Carmenes on Sunday.

Granada vs Almeria Preview

Granada are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts held Barcelona to an admirable 3-3 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Almeria, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Athletic Bilbao last week and has a point to prove going into this game.

Granada vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Almeria have a slight edge over Granada and have won five out of the last 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's four victories.

Granada are winless in their last five matches against Almeria in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in four of these games.

Granada have lost only one of their last seven matches at home against Almeria in all competitions and have won each of their last two such games in the Segunda Divison.

Granada have won only one of their last nine matches against teams from Andalusia in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin against Cadiz in January last year.

Granada have won only two of their 24 matches in La Liga this season - their lowest such tally at this stage of the season in the history of the competition.

Granada vs Almeria Prediction

Granada are having a historically underwhelming La Liga campaign at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The host showed plenty of heart in their draw against Barcelona and will need to be at their best to turn their campaign around.

Almeria have been in dismal form this season and will need a miracle to avoid relegation. Granada are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Granada 2-1 Almeria

Granada vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Granada to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Granada to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Facundo Pellistri to score - Yes