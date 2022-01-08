Granada vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th January 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action after another round of important fixtures this weekend as Xavi's Barcelona lock horns with Granada at the Los Carmenes Stadium on Saturday.

Granada vs Barcelona Preview

Granada are in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have shown gradual improvement after a difficult start to their campaign. The hosts were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Elche in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up after a disastrous start to their season. The Catalan giants pulled off an important comeback against Linares Deportivo in the Copa del Rey and will need to be wary of an upset in this match.

Granada vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive record against Granada and have won 17 of their last 21 matches against the home side, as opposed to Granada's three victories during this period.

Granada have troubled the Catalans over the past year and are unbeaten in their last two La Liga matches against Barcelona.

Barcelona have scored at least three goals in each of their last four away games against Granada in La Liga and have won eight of their last ten matches at Los Carmenes.

Granada are unbeaten in their last six games in La Liga and are one positive result away from equalling their best-ever run in the competition.

The Blaugrana have shown dramatic improvement under Xavi Hernandez and have lost only one of their last nine matches in La Liga.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last five matches against Andalusian teams and have a particularly good La Liga record against Granada.

Granada vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been fairly impressive under Xavi so far but will have to step up against Granada's deep block this week. The Catalans remain hampered by a depleted squad but do have the firepower to make an impact this weekend.

Granada have fought their way towards the top half of the table over the past month and will need to make the most of their purple patch on Saturday. Barcelona are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Granada 1-2 Barcelona

Granada vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Barcelona

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Ousmane Dembele to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Barcelona to score first: YES

