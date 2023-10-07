Granada vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Granada lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Estadio los Carmenes on Sunday.

Granada vs Barcelona Preview

Granada are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The home side played out a 3-3 draw against Almeria last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Catalan giants edged FC Porto to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Granada vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Granada and have won 15 out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's two victories.

Granada have won only and drawn two of their last three matches against Barcelona in La Liga - their longest unbeaten run against the Blaugrana in the competition.

Barcelona have won eight of their last 11 matches away from home against Granada in La Liga, scoring 22 goals and conceding only 11 goals in these matches.

Granada are winless in their last five matches in La Liga and have played out draws in each of their last three games in the competition.

Barcelona have picked up 20 points from their first eight matches in La Liga this season - they have won the league title in only one of their three similar seasons so far.

Granada vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have an impressive squad at their disposal but have been hampered by an injury crisis over the past week. With Robert Lewandowski ruled out of this game, the likes of Joao Felix and Ferran Torres will need to step up and shoulder the goalscoring burden for the Blaugrana.

Granada have troubled the Catalans on several occasions in the past but have struggled so far this season. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Granada 1-3 Barcelona

Granada vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Joao Felix to score - Yes