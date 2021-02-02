Granada vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Del Rey 2020-21

Barcelona travel to Granada for a quarterfinal clash in the Copa Del Rey on Wednedsay night.

Ronald Koeman's side are in excellent form at the moment. Over the weekend, they even leapfrogged Real Madrid to climb up to second place in La Liga.

They beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1, with goals from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. Last week, they came from behind to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in the previous round of the cup. Messi and Frenkie de Jong scored in that game.

Barcelona are currently second in La Liga. Since losing to Juventus in the UEFA Champions League in early December, Barca have lost only one game in all competitions.

That was in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, when they lost 3-2 to Athletic Bilbao.

Granada, on the other hand, made it to this stage by beating lower-division opposition in the previous round. Against third-tier side Navalcarnero, Granada were dominant and won the game 6-0.

However, they have not won any of their last three games in La Liga. At the weekend, they only managed a point in a goalless draw against Celta Vigo.

Granada vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have won 13 of the last 15 matches that they have played against Granada, losing only two of those.

Granada form guide: D-W-L-D-W

Barcelona form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Granada vs Barcelona Team News

Granada

Neyder Lozano and Maxime Gonalons are both ruled out with injuries. However, Granada will have Yan Eteki back available for selection after he served his suspension.

Roberto Soldado could lead the line for Granada in this game.

Injured: Maxime Gonalons, Neyder Lozano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona

Barcelona will welcome veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets back from suspension.

Sergi Roberto is back from injury, and is likely to start this game. However, Sergino Dest is injured and likely to miss this game.

Injured: Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique, Sergino Dest

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Granada vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Dimitri Foulquier, Neheun Perez, Domingos Duarte, Carlos Neva; Yan Eteki, Yangel Herrera; Alberto Soro, Fede Vico, Darwin Machis; Roberto Soldado

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neto; Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Junior Firpo; Sergio Busquets, Miralem Pjanic; Lionel Messi, Riqui Puig, Francisco Trincao; Martin Braithwaite

Granada vs Barcelona Prediction

Granada have not been in good form at all heading into this game, while it is the opposite for Barcelona.

With Koeman expected to field a reasonably strong lineup, we are predicting a Barcelona victory in this game.

Prediction: Granada 1-2 Barcelona