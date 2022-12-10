Granada vs Burgos Prediction and Betting Tips | December 11, 2022

Granada and Burgos will go head-to-head at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes in round 20 of the Segunda Division (La Liga 2) on Sunday (December 11).

The Nazaríes head into the weekend unbeaten at home this season and will look to continue in the same vein.

Granada continue to struggle on the road, as they only salvaged a 1-1 draw against Malaga on Thursday. They now return home, where they're unbeaten this season, claiming seven wins and two draws in nine outings.

With 29 points from 19 games, Granada are seventh in the standings, two points off sixth-placed Cartagena in the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Burgos were sent crashing down to earth last time out, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Eibar. Before that, they were unbeaten in four games, claiming three wins and a draw.

With 34 points from 19 games, Burgos are second in the points table, one point off leaders Las Palmas.

Granada vs Burgos Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Burgos and Granada, who will both look to begin their rivalry on a high.

Burgos have won their last four away games across competitions since a 2-0 defeat at Lugo on October 23.

Granada boast the league’s best home record, claiming seven wins and two draws in nine games.

Burgos holds the division’s best defensive record, with just nine goals conceded in 19 games.

Julian Calero's side are unbeaten in all but one of their nine away games in the league this season, picking up four wins and as many draws.

Granada vs Burgos Prediction

While Granada will look to return to winning ways and move to the top of the pile, they face a Granada side unbeaten at home this season. However, Burgos have been water-tight in defence, so they could continue their fine away form by claiming all three points.

Prediction: Granada 1-2 Burgos

Granada vs Burgos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burgos

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Granada’s last six games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in seven of Burgos’ last seven outings.)

