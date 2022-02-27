Granada vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting tips | 28th February 2022

Granada host Cadiz in their upcoming La Liga fixture on Sunday.

This clash between the two sides battling to secure a place in La Liga this term will wrap up the round 26 fixtures in the Spanish top-flight.

The hosts have lost five games in a row in the league and are winless in top-flight action in 2022. They lost 4-1 at home to Villarreal last week, the second time they had conceded four goals in their last four outings.

The visiting side played out a 1-1 draw at Getafe in their previous outing, as they remained in 18th place in the league standings.

Granada vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. The fixture has been evenly contested between the two sides, with five wins apiece while seven games have ended in draws.

Cadiz have played out more draws (11) in the league than any other side and have the fewest wins (3) as well.

Granada and Cadiz have conceded 15.6 and 14 shots on target on average per game this season respectively, the most and second-most in La Liga this term.

This is just the fourth meeting in La Liga between the two sides and the hosts are winless in the three meetings against Los Piratas.

With 37.3% possession on average in the league fixtures, the visiting side rank last in terms of possession in the league this term.

Granada vs Cadiz Prediction

The hosts are on a five-game losing streak at the moment, scoring three goals in that period while conceding 13. Cadiz have secured all three of their wins in their travels this season, so they might fancy their chances of a positive outcome here.

Granada have not secured a win over the visiting side in their last five meetings and, given their form, it seems the wait for their first win of the year will have to wait until next week.

Prediction: Granada 1-1 Cadiz

Granada vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw (The hosts are winless in the league in 2022; Cadiz have failed to win 11 of their last 12 matches)

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Granada have failed to score just once in their home games in the league this season; Cadiz have scored in four of their last five league games)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4: Granada to concede first - Yes (The hosts have conceded the first goal in seven of their last eight games)

Edited by Peter P

