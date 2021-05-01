Granada vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Granada will aim to build on their midweek win over Barcelona when they take on Cadiz at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes on Sunday.

The visitors head into this game on the back of a three-game winless streak and will look to end this poor run

Granada grabbed the shock result of the week when they came from one goal down to steal a 2-1 win against La Liga giants Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

In a game where the hosts dominated, Darwin Machis canceled out Lionel Messi’s 23rd-minute opener, before Jorge Molina scored late to complete the comeback.

The result saw Granada move past Celia Viga into eighth place, four points behind the Europa League playoff spot.

Granada had never secured a point at Camp Nou in their history.



Until Thursday night 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nkfFcDX2ag — Goal (@goal) April 29, 2021

Meanwhile, after a solid start to the season, Cadiz have run out of steam in recent months.

They have managed just nine La Liga wins so far, four of which came in the first eight games of the season.

Alvaro Cervera's men extended their winless run to three games last Saturday as they came from behind to force a 1-1 draw against Real Valladolid.

With 37 points from 33 outings, Cadiz are currently 13th in the league table.

Advertisement

Granada vs Cadiz Head-To-Head

Granada have a clear upper hand in this fixture with three wins from their last eight meetings with Cadiz. The visitors have managed just one victory, while there have been four draws in this fixture.

The spoils have been shared in their last three meetings, with the most recent ending in a 1-1 draw back in October.

Granada Form Guide: W-L-W-L-W

Cadiz Form Guide:W-W-D-L-D

Granada vs Cadiz Team News

Granada

The hosts head into Sunday’s encounter with a lengthy injury list. Jesus Vallejo (knock), Rui Silva (muscle), Carlos Neva (hamstring), Domingos Duarte (knee), Luis Milla (hamstring) and Neyder Lozano (skull fracture) are all ruled out.

However, they will be boosted by the return of Angel Montoro and Antonio Puertas. Both players were suspended for the game against Barcelona due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injured: Jesus Vallejo, Rui Silva, Carlos Neva, Domingos Duarte, Luis Milla, Neyder Lozano

Suspended: None

👋 Hey 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖



🧐 Could you guess which the real ball is❓ pic.twitter.com/6SziPRbAaZ — Cádiz CF 🇮🇳 (@Cadiz_CFIN) April 28, 2021

Cadiz

Cadiz also have injury woes, with Alberto Perea and Alex Fernandez still on the sidelines at the moment.

Advertisement

Luismi Quezada is also yet to recover from a long-term muscle problem that has kept him out of action since June 2020.

Alfonso Espino is now suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.

Injured: Alberto Perea, Alex Fernandez, Alfonso Espino

Suspended: None

Granada vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aaron Escandell; Victor Diaz, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Nehuen Perez; Yangel Herrera, Maxime Gonalons; Jorge Molina, Antonio Puertas, Kenedy; Roberto Soldado

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Juan Cala, Fali, Iza; Jairo Izquierdo, Jon Garrido, Jose Mari, Ivan Alejo; Ruben Sobrino, Alvaro Negredo

Granada vs Cadiz Prediction

Granada head into this game on the back of an impressive run of results against Cadiz. They are unbeaten in their last four games against the visitors and will aim to continue that run on Sunday.

Cadiz have suffered from inconsistency this season and this has been highlighted by their recent results. We predict that Granada will carry the momentum from the Barcelona win into this tie and grab all three points.

Prediction: Granada 1-0 Cadiz