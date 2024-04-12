Granada vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14th 2024 

Granada will host Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign.

The home side have endured a poor season and are rapidly running out of time to save their top-flight status. They were beaten 1-0 by Valencia in their last match, falling behind in the 77th minute after struggling to fashion any noteworthy chances to take the lead themselves.

Granada sit 19th in the league table with just 14 points from 30 games. They are one point above last-placed Almeria and will be looking to widen that gap on Sunday.

Deportivo Alaves have had their struggles upon promotion to the Spanish top flight this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They were beaten 1-0 by Real Sociedad last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the match.

The visitors sit 13th in the league table with 32 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Sunday.

Granada vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between Granada and Alaves. The hosts have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The visitors picked up a 3-1 victory in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a four-game winless streak in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Granada have the joint-worst defensive record in the Spanish top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 60.

Alaves are the third-lowest-scoring side in La Liga this season with a goal tally of just 26.

Granada vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Granada are on an abysmal five-game losing streak and are without a win in their last 11 matches. They have won just once on home turf since last September and could struggle here.

Alaves are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last eight games. They have had their struggles on the road of late but should have enough firepower to win this one.

Prediction: Granada 1-2 Deportivo Alaves

Granada vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Alaves to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last seven matchups)