Granada vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Deportivo Alaves take on Granada on Friday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

Granada are in 16th place in the La Liga standings and could face a relegation battle towards the end of the season. The hosts held Athletic Bilbao to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch this week.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Basque side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Celta Vigo and will want to bounce back in this match.

Granada vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

Granada have a good record against Deportivo Alaves and have won four out of six matches played between the two teams. Deportivo Alaves have managed two victories against Granada and will want to cut the deficit on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 4-2 victory for Deportivo Alaves. Granada were poor on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Granada form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-W-D

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-D-W

Granada vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Granada have a point to prove

Granada

Domingos Duarte is currently injured and has been ruled out of this match. Isma Ruiz and Luis Milla are also struggling with their fitness and might not be included in the squad.

Injured: Domingos Duarte, Neyder Lozano, Luis Milla

Doubtful: Isma Ruiz

Suspended: Angel Montoro, German Sanchez

Deportivo Alaves need to win this game

Deportivo Alaves

Ruben Duarte picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last week and is suspended for this fixture. Ximo Navarro is struggling with his fitness and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Ximo Navarro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ruben Duarte

Granada vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Maximiano; Carlos Neva, Raul Torrente, Luis Abram, Quini; Maxime Gonalons, Monchu, Antonio Flores Flores, Alberto Soro; Jorge Molina, Luis Suarez

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Pacheco; Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Javier Lopez, Martin Aguirregabiria; Toni Moya, Mamadou Loum; Edgar Mendez, Luis Rioja, Pere Pons; Joselu

Granada vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Deportivo Alaves have improved in recent weeks and will be intent on moving into the top half of the table this year. The Basques have managed eight points in their last five games and will be confident ahead of this match.

Granada can pack a punch on their day but have largely failed to impose themselves this season. Deportivo Alaves are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 2-2 Granada

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi