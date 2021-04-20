Granada vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Eibar's bid to stay in La Liga takes them to the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes where they face Granada in a round 31 clash on Thursday night.

The Andalusian hosts are eighth in the table, nine points behind Real Betis in sixth with a game in hand. Eibar, by contrast, are rock-bottom, four points behind Huesca in 17th place.

Granada can now concentrate on their La Liga campaign after suffering a 2-0 Europa League loss (0-4 agg) away to Manchester United last week. The Nazaries defeated Real Valladollid by a 2-1 scoreline in their last league fixture, after losing to Villarreal and Valencia earlier.

Eibar continued their terrible run of form against Atletico Madrid, who hammered them 5-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano over the weekend.

It was their 14th consecutive league game without a win, with Los Armeros losing to Levante and Real Madrid prior to their dismal defeat to Atleti.

Granada vs Eibar Head-to-Head

Granada have not beaten Eibar this decade, with the Basque side earning seven wins and two draws from nine games. Eibar have won their last seven games against Granada, including three trips to Los Carmenes.

The two teams last met in January this year, with Eibar running out 2-0 winners at the Ipurua. Coincidentally, that was the last time Los Armeros tasted victory in the league.

Granada form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-W-L

Eibar form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-D-L

Granada vs Eibar Team News

Granada

Roberto Soldado returns from suspension after missing out against Real Valladolid. However, Luis Suarez picked up a yellow card against Valladolid, earning him a suspension.

Kenedy, Domingos Duarte and Luis Milla trained on the sidelines away from the group and their participation is in doubt for this game. Maxime Gonalons and Alberto Soro should be available after training with the team.

Diego Martinez will probably name his first-choice XI after a week's worth of rest.

Injured: Neyder Lozano

Doubtful: Kenedy, Domingos Duarte, Luis Milla

Suspended: Luis Suarez

Eibar

Jose Luis Mendilibar welcomes Pape Diop back into his squad after the midfielder served a suspension against Atletico Madrid. Bryan Gil returned to training and should make the starting XI, having scored a brace against Granada last time out.

Robber Correa, Pedro Bigas and Yoshinori Muto trained individually and are doubts for this game. Meanwhile, Edu Exposito continues his recovery from injury.

Injured: Edu Exposito

Doubtful: Robber Correa, Pedro Bigas, Yoshinori Muto

Suspended: None

Granada vs Eibar Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1) : Rui Silva (GK); Dimitri Foulquier, Jesus Vallejo, German Sanchez, Carlos Neva; Yangel Herrera, Yan Brice Eteki; Antonia Puertas, Angel Montoro, Darwin Machis; Roberto Soldado

Eibar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Dmitrovic; Alejandro Pozo, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Cote; Aleix Garcia, Pape Diop, Sergio Alvarez; Takashi Inui, Kike Garcia, Bryan Gil

Granada vs Eibar Prediction

Granada have a terrible record against Eibar, but the Basque side look absolutely awful at the moment. The Andalusians can focus on the league once again and with a week's worth of rest, they may finally end their Eibar hoodoo.

We expect a closely-fought encounter given Eibar's dire need for points, but Granada should ultimately win.

Prediction: Granada 2-1 Eibar