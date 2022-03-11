Granada vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th March 2022

Seeking to snap their nine-match winless run, Granada play host to Elche at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes on Saturday.

The visitors, meanwhile, have lost each of their last two games and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Granada failed to find their feet last weekend as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Valencia.

They have now failed to taste victory in any of their last nine league outings, picking up three points from their last 27 available.

This poor run has seen them drop to 17th place in the La Liga table with 25 points from 27 games, one point above Cadiz in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Elche were condemned to a second straight defeat last time out as they lost 2-1 to a rejuvenated Barcelona side.

They have now lost three of their last four outings, with a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano on February 18 being the only exception.

With 29 points from 27 games, Elche are currently 14th on the log, but could move level on points with Espanyol with all three points on Saturday.

Granada vs Elche Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Granada boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming six wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides.

Elche have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six different occasions.

Granada are unbeaten in each of the last four meetings between the sides, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss back in 2018.

Granada are winless in each of their last nine games across all competitions, losing six games and claiming three draws in that time.

Elche have managed just one win from their last 12 away games in La Liga, claiming three draws and losing eight in that time.

Granada vs Elche Prediction

Saturday’s game involves two sides currently struggling for form, and this makes for an entertaining contest. Both sides are likely to take the game to each other in search of a morale-boosting win, but we predict the spoils will be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Granada 2-2 Elche

Granada vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Boyé to score or assist at any time - Yes (Boyé has seven goals and three assists so far this season)

Edited by Peter P