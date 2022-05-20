Granada vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd May 2022

Seeking to pick up a second consecutive home victory for the first time this year to secure their safety, Granada play host to Espanyol at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game on a run of six games without a win and will be looking to end this dry spell and close out their season on a high.

Granada suffered a fresh blow in their race against the drop as they fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Real Betis last Sunday.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game winning streak, seeing off Mallorca and Athletic Club respectively.

With 37 points from 37 games, Granada are currently 16th in the La Liga standings, one point above Cadiz in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Espanyol failed to find their feet last time out as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Valencia.

They have now failed to win any of their last six outings, picking up two draws and losing four since April’s 1-0 win over Celta Vigo.

Espanyol are currently 13th in the league standings after picking up 41 points from 37 games so far.

Granada vs Espanyol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Espanyol head into the weekend with a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming eight wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides.

Granada have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four different occasions.

Espanyol are unbeaten in all but one of their last seven visits to the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes, claiming three wins and three draws in that time.

Granada head into the weekend on a run of just one win from their last nine home matches, claiming four draws and losing four games in that time.

Espanyol have failed to taste victory in each of their last six outings, losing four and picking up two draws since a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo on April 10.

Granada vs Espanyol Prediction

Granada have endured a disappointing campaign so far and find themselves just one point above the relegation zone. With just one loss in their last four outings, Granada head into the weekend as the more in-form side and we are backing them to come away with a slender victory in this match.

Prediction: Granada 2-1 Espanyol

Granada vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Granada

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 10 encounters)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of their last five league meetings)

Edited by Peter P