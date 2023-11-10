Granada vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Granada in an important clash at the Estadio los Carmenes on Saturday.

Granada vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit edged Cadiz to a crucial 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Granada, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Valencia in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Granada vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Granada have a good recent record against Getafe and have won eight out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's four victories.

After a run of five victories in six matches against Getafe in La Liga, Granada are winless in each of their last three such games in the competition.

Granada have lost only one of their last eight matches against Getafe in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin in October 2013.

Getafe are unbeaten in each of their last two matches away from home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga and could achieve three such results in a row for the first time since September 2019.

Granada have picked up six points from their first 12 games in La Liga this season - their second-lowest tally at this stage of the season in the history of the competition.

Granada vs Getafe Prediction

Getafe have punched above their weight so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their impressive form. The away side has a robust squad at its disposal and will look to step up to the plate this weekend.

Granada have been in abysmal form this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Getafe are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Granada 1-2 Getafe

Granada vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Getafe to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Getafe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Mayoral to score - Yes