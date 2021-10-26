Granada vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of games this week as Granada take on Getafe on Thursday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Granada are in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The hosts held Osasuna to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Getafe, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have endured a dismal season. The Madrid-based outfit slumped to a 3-0 defeat against Celta Vigo over the weekend and has a point to prove in this match.

Granada vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Granada have a good record against Getafe and have won seven out of 15 matches played between the two teams. Getafe have managed three victories against Granada and will need to step up on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Granada form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-L-D

Getafe form guide in La Liga: L-D-D-L-L

Granada vs Getafe Team News

Granada need to be at their best on Friday

Granada

Neyder Lozano and Yan Eteki are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Domingos Duarte is also struggling with his fitness and is unlikely to be risked against Getafe this week.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Yan Eteki

Doubtful: Domingos Duarte

Suspended: None

Getafe have a point to prove against Elche

Getafe

Sabit Abdulai and Jakub Jankto are currently recuperating from injuries and will be unavailable for selection. Djene Dakonam and Chema were sent off against Celta Vigo and will be suspended for this match.

Injured: Sabit Abdulai, Jakub Jankto

Doubtful: Jaime Mata, Vitolo

Suspended: Djene Dakonam, Chema

Granada vs Getafe Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis Maximiano; Carlos Neva, German Sanchez, Victor Diaz, Quini; Maxime Gonalons, Angel Montoro, Luis Milla; Alberto Soro, Luis Suarez, Ruben Rochina

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Jorge Cuenca, Stefan Mitrovic, Damian Suarez, Mathias Olivera; Nemanja Maksimovic, David Timor, Florentino Luis, Carles Alena; Enes Unal, Sandro Ramirez

Granada vs Getafe Prediction

Getafe have endured a miserable La Liga campaign so far and could find themselves in a relegation scrap in the coming months. The away side has quality in its ranks but cannot afford another defeat this month.

Granada have been inconsistent over the past month but will need to work hard to win this game. Both teams are struggling at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Granada 1-1 Getafe

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi