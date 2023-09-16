Granada vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18th 2023

Granada and Girona draw the curtains on round five of the Spanish La Liga when they square off at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes on Monday.

The visiting side head into the game on a run of three consecutive wins and will be looking to continue in the same vein.

Granada were sent crashing back to earth just before the international break as they fell to a 5-3 defeat against Real Sociedad on September 2.

Prior to that, Paco Lopez’s men picked up their first win of the season on August 26 when they beat Mallorca 3-2 to end their two-match losing streak.

Granada are currently 17th in the La Liga standings, level on three points with 16th-placed Villarreal after four rounds of matches.

Elsewhere, Girona maintained their fine run of results last time out when they picked up a 1-0 victory over Las Palmas at the Estadi Montilivi.

Since kicking off the season with a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad on August 12, Michel’s men have now won their subsequent three matches, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

With 10 points from a possible 12, Girona are currently third in the league standings, level on points with Athletic Club and Barcelona.

Granada vs Girona Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Granda and Girona, with both sides picking up one win each in their previous two encounters.

Girona are on a three-match winning streak and are unbeaten in their last five, picking up four wins and one draw since their penalty-shootout loss to Napoli in a friendly on August 2.

Granda have lost just one home game since the turn of the year while picking up 10 wins and two draws in their 13 matches across all competitions.

Girona are unbeaten in five of their last six away matches since the start of May, claiming two wins and three draws in that time.

Granada have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, with August’s 3-2 victory over Mallorca being the exception.

Granada vs Girona Prediction

Girona have flown out of the blocks this season and will be looking to pick up where they dropped off last time out.

Girona take on a floundering Granada side and we are backing them to snatch a slender victory in this one.

Prediction: Granada 1-2 Girona

Granada vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona to win

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Girona’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the hosts’ last eight games)