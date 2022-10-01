Granada vs Huesca Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2022

Granada will host Huesca at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Sunday in another matchday of the Segunda Division campaign.

The Nazaríes enjoyed a very strong start to their league campaign but have lost their way of late, losing the league's top spot in the process. They were beaten 2-0 by Las Palmas in their last game, conceding late in either half and struggling to pose any offensive threat to their high-flying opponents.

Granada have picked up 12 points from seven games this season and sit fifth in the Segunda Division standings. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

In contrast, Huesca kicked off their season sluggishly under new boss Cuco Ziganda but have bounced back in recent weeks. They picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leganes in their last game, with Juan Carlos scoring the sole goal of the game just before the restart to seal a win for the Oscenses, who were second best for much of the game.

The visitors sit 12th in the league table with 10 points picked up so far and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Granada vs Huesca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just six meetings between Granada and Huesca. Both sides have won two games apiece while their other two matchups have ended in draws.

The Oscenses are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture, picking up two wins and a draw.

The Nazaríes are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture and their last four across all competitions.

Granada have picked up nine points from three home games this season. Only Las Palmas and Eibar have picked up more, although both teams have played more games.

Huesca have picked up just one point on the road this season, the joint-second fewest in the division.

Only one of the eight goals Aitor Karanka's men have conceded this season has come on home turf.

Granada vs Huesca Prediction

Granada have lost three of their last four league games. However, they have been solid on home turf this season, winning all three of their games so far and they will be looking forward to this one.

Huesca, on the other hand, have won three of their last four league matches after going winless in the previous three. They are, however, winless on the road this season and could lose here.

Prediction: Granada 1-0 Huesca

Granada vs Huesca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Granada

Tip 2 - Myrto Uzuni to score at any time: YES (The Albanian striker is the league's top scorer with six goals in six games)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' seven matches this season)

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far