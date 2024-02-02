Granada vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

The action continues in round 23 of the Spanish La Liga as Granada and Las Palmas square off at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes on Saturday.

Garcia Pimienta’s side will be looking to complete the double over the hosts, having scraped a narrow 1-0 victory in September’s reverse fixture.

Granada were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez last Monday.

Alexander Medina’s men have now lost three games on the bounce, conceding four goals and failing to find the back of the net since a 2-0 victory over Cadiz on January 3.

With 11 points from 22 matches, Granada are currently 19th in the La Liga standings, six points behind Celta Vigo just outside the danger zone.

Elsewhere, Las Palmas were condemned to a second consecutive defeat last Friday when they were beaten 2-1 by Real Madrid at the Gran Canaria Stadium.

This followed a 2-0 friendly loss against Norwegian outfit Viking on January 22, which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

Las Palmas have lost nine of their 22 La Liga matches so far while claiming nine wins and four draws to collect 31 points and sit ninth in the La Liga table.

Granada vs Las Palmas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Granada hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Las Palmas have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Las Palmas have failed to win their last six visits to the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes, losing five and claiming one draw since February 2011.

The Nazaríes have won just one of their last 19 league matches while losing 13 and picking up five draws since the start of September.

Granada vs Las Palmas Prediction

Granda have endured a disappointing campaign and currently find themselves in the relegation scrap. However, their Nazaríes home record in this fixture gives them a slight edge and we see them holding out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Granada 1-1 Las Palmas

Granada vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes)