Granada vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10th 2025

Granada will welcome Las Palmas to Los Cármenes in the Segunda Division on Friday. The hosts have won just two of their eight league games and are 18th in the league standings with eight points. Canarias have fared a little better with four wins and are fifth in the league table with 14 points.

Nazaríes have seen an upturn in form and are unbeaten in their last three games. They made it two wins in a row last week, recording a 5-2 home win over Real Sociedad B. All five of their goals were scored in the first 30 minutes of the match, with Souleymane Faye bagging a brace and Alex Sola having a goal and an assist to his name.

The visitors met Cadiz in their previous outing and recorded a 1-0 win. Sergio Barcia scored the only goal of the match in the 85th minute.

Granada vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 54 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 20 wins. Canarias are not far behind with 19 wins and 15 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2023-24 La Liga campaign. The visitors were unbeaten in the two games, recording a home win, while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

Canarias have the best defensive record in the Segunda Division this season, conceding five goals, 10 fewer than Granada.

Las Palmas have scored one goal apiece in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts have won just one of their last six meetings against the Canarias, with three games ending in draws.

Nazaríes have conceded at least two goals in their four home games this season.

Granada vs Las Palmas Prediction

Rojiblancos were winless in their first six league games of the season but have enjoyed a good run of form recently, and are unbeaten in their last three games, keeping one clean sheet. They scored five goals in their previous outing and will look to build on that prolific run here. Notably, they are unbeaten at home in this fixture since 1985.

Los Amarillos have seen conclusive results in their last four games, recording three wins. They are unbeaten on their travels this season, winning two of their three games, while also keeping two clean sheets. They have scored one goal apiece in their last three away games against Nazaríes.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Granada 1-1 Las Palmas

Granada vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

