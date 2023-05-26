Granada vs Leganes Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023

League leaders Granada will entertain 12th-placed Leganes at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes in their final game of the Segunda Division on Saturday.

The hosts need a win to finish as the league winners and secure promotion to La Liga. The two direct promotion spots are still up for grabs, with the top four teams in the Segunda Division separated by just three points.

The hosts have won their last two league games in a row. In their previous outing, goals from Bryan Zaragoza Martínez and Antonio Puertas helped them record a 3-1 away win over Mirandes. The visitors are unbeaten in their last three league outings and were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Andorra.

The hosts need just one point to secure a place in the top two but will look to finish their league campaign on a winning note and lift the Segunda Division title for the first time since 1968.

Granada vs Leganes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met seven times in all competitions, with their first meeting coming in 2015. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings with four wins. The hosts have just a couple of wins to their name and only one game has ended in draws.

Six of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have failed to score in two of their three away meetings against the hosts.

The hosts have the second-best attacking record (53 goals) and second-best defensive record (30 goals conceded) in Segunda Division this season.

The hosts are unbeaten at Saturday's venue this season, dropping points just four times in 21 games.

Granada vs Leganes Prediction

Nazaríes have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home this season and have kept clean sheets in eight of their last 11 home outings. They have failed to score in four of their last five meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

El Lega head into the match on a three-match unbeaten run. They have been in poor form in their travels this season, with just four of their 14 wins coming in away games.

Historically, this has been a low-scoring fixture and we expect the two teams to play another low-scoring affair, in which the hosts should be able to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Granada 1-0 Leganes

Granada vs Leganes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Granada to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Granada to keep a clean sheet - Yes

