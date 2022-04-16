Granada vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips - 17th April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Granada take on a struggling Levante outfit in an important encounter at the Estadio los Carmenes on Sunday.

Granada vs Levante Preview

Granada are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Nazaries suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Sevilla in their previous game and will need to present a more robust front this weekend.

Levante, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves this year. The Valencia-based outfit suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against Barcelona last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Granada vs Levante Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Levante have an impressive record against Granada and have won 10 out of 19 matches played between the two sides, as opposed to Granada's six victories.

Granada have lost only one of their last five matches against Levante, with their previous defeat coming nearly three years ago in 2019.

Granada have won only one of their last six home games against Levante in La Liga and will need to improve their record against Los Carmenes.

Granada are one of only five opponents against whom Levante have recorded more away victories than away defeats in La Liga.

After a run of three consecutive victories in the competitions, Granada are winless in their last six La Liga matches at home.

Levante have taken only four of their last 15 available points in La Liga, after managing seven victories in their nine games preceding this run.

Granada vs Levante Prediction

Granada can pack a punch on their day but are in the middle of a slump in La Liga at the moment. The hosts have good players in their ranks and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Levante have endured a dismal season so far and will need a miracle to avoid relegation this season. Both teams have issues to address and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Granada 1-1 Levante

Granada vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Levante to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alex Collado to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi