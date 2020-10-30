Granada vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

High-flying Granada welcome Levante to the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in round eight of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

The Andalusian club could go top of the table with a win, as they are one point off the top with a game in hand. In contrast, Levante are in the relegation zone, with four points from their opening six games leaving them 19th in the table.

Granada followed their impressive 1-0 win away to Getafe with a goalless draw against PAOK at home in the UEFA Europa League.

The Greek side were unlucky not to come away with more than a draw, having hit the post through Stefan Schwab in the first half. Granada also forced Zivko Zivkovic into a great save early in the second half, but offered little else apart from that going forward.

Levante bounced back from their poor showing in a 0-2 loss away to Athletic Bilbao with a much-improved performance against Celta Vigo at home in a 1-1 draw.

Roger Marti was the hero after opening the scoring from the penalty spot early in the second half, although he turned villain late on as he stood in an offside position when Dani Gomez's potential winner was ruled out.

HIGHLIGHTS | @Roger27M and @seeercv7 on target in a 1-1 draw at the Estadio de la Ceramica. ⚖️



📺 #LevanteCelta pic.twitter.com/4v94GqyEtn — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) October 26, 2020

Granada vs Levante Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Levante have had the upper hand in this fixture, with five wins and two draws from the last 10 games, while Granada have managed three wins in that period.

The last time these two teams met was in March this year, with the sides playing out a 1-1 draw in Valencia. Granada lost their home game 2-1 last year, and will aim to not let that scenario repeat this season.

Granada form guide: D-W-W-W-D

Levante form guide: W-L-L-L-D

Granada vs Levante Team News

Granada

Diego Martinez will have to make do without the services of Dimitri Foulquier for up to a month, with Jesus Vallejo likely to deputize for him at right-back. Domingos Duarte returned to the fold against PAOK and should start alongside German Sanchez in defence.

Luis Suarez has not yet scored for Granada, so Jorge Molina might lead the line after playing only 30 minutes in midweek.

Injuries: Neyder Lozano, Quini, Roberto Soldado, Victor Diaz, Dimitri Foulquier

Doubtful: Ramon Azeez

Suspensions: None

Levante

Advertisement

Levante striker Jose Luis Morales limped off against Celta Vigo last week and is likely unavailable for this game, joining Cheick Doukoure and Nikola Vukcevic in the treatment room.

Gonzalo Melero ought to replace Morales up front, with Jose Campana slotting into the resulting vacant midfield role alongside Mickael Malsa. Enis Bardhi should return to the wings, with Ruben Vezo and Carlos Clerc also likely to return to the defence.

Injured: Jose Luis Morales, Cheick Doukoure, Nikola Vukcevic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Granada vs Levante Predicted Lineups

Granada predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva (GK); Jesus Vallejo, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Carlos Neva; Yangel Herrera, Luis Milla; Darwin Machis, Angel Montoro, Kenedy; Jorge Molina

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandes (GK); Jorge Miramon, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo, Carlos Clerc; Enis Bardhi, Mickael Malsa, Jose Campana, Ruben Rochina; Roger Marti, Gonzalo Melero

Granada vs Levante Prediction

While Levante have had the upper hand in this fixture, it is hard to see them breaching Granada's defence.

The Andalusians have plenty of firepower with the likes of Machis, Kenedy and Molina, and should score against their beleaguered opposition.

Prediction: Granada 2-0 Levante