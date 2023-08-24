Granada vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Granada lock horns with Mallorca in a crucial encounter at the Estadio los Carmenes on Saturday.

Granada vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in the 15th place in the La Liga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the past year. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Villarreal last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Granada, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Granada vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Granada have an excellent recent record against Mallorca and have won seven out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's paltry one victory.

Granada have won each of their last four matches against Mallorca in La Liga and have a longer streak of this nature only against Elche in the competition.

Mallorca have won only one of their last 18 matches away from home against Granada in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in a La Liga match in 2013.

Granada have found the back of the net in each of their last six matches at home against Mallorca in La Liga and have scored a total of 13 goals in these games.

Granada have lost their first two games in La Liga this season and have lost their first three games of a La Liga season only once in their history.

Granada vs Mallorca Prediction

Granada have an impressive squad at their disposal but have endured a decidedly poor start to their La Liga season. Jose Callejon was impressive for the home side last week and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Granada are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Granada 2-1 Mallorca

Granada vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Granada

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jose Callejon to score - Yes