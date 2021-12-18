Granada vs Mallorca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Granada host Mallorca at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in La Liga on Sunday, with both sides having similar starts to the season so far.

Granada are currently 15th in the league, three points above the relegation zone. Robert Moreno's side have been on a good run of form of late, having lost only one of their five games across all competitions. They will look to climb up the table with a win against Mallorca.

Mallorca have been flying of late and are currently 13th in the league. Luis Garcia's side have only lost one of their last 10 games across all competitions and will hope to take that momentum into the game against Granada on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game and climb up the table. That should make for a well-contested matchup.

Granada vs Mallorca Head-to-Head

Granada have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Mallorca winning only one.

Granada came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in July 2020. Goals from Victor Diaz and Carlos Fernandez were enough to secure all three points after Juan Hernandez opened the scoring on the night.

Granada Form Guide: D-W-W-D-L

Mallorca Form Guide: D-W-W-D-W

Granada vs Mallorca Team News

Lago Junior will be a huge absence for Mallorca

Granada

Granada have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss against Atletico Mancha Real last time out. Darwin Machis, Ruben Rochina and Neyder Lozano are all still out injured.

Injured: Darwin Machis, Ruben Rochina, Neyder Lozano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mallorca

Mallorca came away unscathed from their 6-0 win against Llanera in midweek. Lago Junior, Matthew Hoppe, Antonio Raillo and Dominik Greiff are all still out injured.

Injured: Lago Junior, Matthew Hoppe, Antonio Raillo, Dominik Greiff

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Granada vs Mallorca Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Maximiano; Carlos Neva, Raul Torrente, German Sanchez, Quini; Alberto Soro, Maxime Gonalons, Luis Milla, Antonio Puertas; Luis Suarez, Jorge Molina

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-4-2): Manolo Reina; Jaume Costa, Martin Valjent, Franco Russo, Pablo Maffeo; Antonio Sanchez, Rodrigo Battaglia, Ruiz de Galarreta, Kang-in Lee; Abdon Prats, Daniel Rodriguez

Granada vs Mallorca Prediction

Both sides have been in good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

We predict a tight game with neither team taking all three points in a draw.

Prediction: Granada 1-1 Mallorca

Edited by Peter P