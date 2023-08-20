Granada vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Granada lock horns with an impressive Rayo Vallecano side in an important clash at the Estadio los Carmenes on Monday.

Granada vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Granada are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have not got off to an impressive start this season. The hosts slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Madrid-based outfit eased past Almeria by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Granada vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano have an impressive recent record against Granada and have won 10 out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's two victories.

Granada are winless in each of their last seven matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and have a worse record only against Barcelona and Real Madrid in the competition.

Granada have won only one of their six matches at home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, with their only such victory coming by a 2-0 margin in 2013.

After a winless run of 11 matches away from home against Andalusian teams in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano have won two of their last four such games in the competition.

Granada have won only one of their last 10 home games in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming against Athletic Bilbao.

Granada vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have grown in stature over the past year and have managed to punch above their weight during this period. Isi Palazon and Randy Nteka found the back of the net last week and will look to add to their goal tallies on Monday.

Granada have struggled in recent weeks and could find themselves in a spot of bother in the top flight this season. Rayo Vallecano are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Granada 1-3 Rayo Vallecano

Granada vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rayo Vallecano

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Isi Palazon to score - Yes