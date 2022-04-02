Granada vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips - 3rd April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with Granada in an important clash at the Estadio los Carmenes on Sunday.

Granada vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have endured a shocking slump after a brilliant start to their campaign. The Madrid-based outfit suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid last month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Granada, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts edged Deportivo Alaves to a 3-2 victory in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Granada vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano have an excellent record against Granada and have won 10 out of 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to granada's two victories.

Granada have won only two of their 11 La Liga matches against Rayo Vallecano and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

With only two defeats in 11 games, Rayo Vallecano have registered their second-lowest loss percentage against Granada in the Spanish top flight.

Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 away games against Granada in all competitions and have excelled in this fixture.

Granada's victory against Deportivo Alaves last month marked the end of a run that saw the hosts play 10 La Liga games without a victory.

Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last 10 matches in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in seven of these games.

Granada vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have failed to live up to the promise they showed in the initial stages of the campaign and will now need to arrest what has been a shocking slump so far.

Granada also have issues to address at the moment and will be intent on keeping themselves out of the relegation zone this season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Granada 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Granada vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Radamel Falcao to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi