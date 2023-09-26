Granada vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28, 2023 

Granada host Real Betis at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Thursday (September 28) in La Liga.

The host lost 1-0 to 10-man Las Palmas in their last game. Granada were second-best for large swathes despite holding the numerical advantage for the final half-hour. Granada are 19th in the league table with three points from six games and are just one point above last-placed Almeria.

Betis, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Cadiz last time out. They found themselves a goal down late in the first half before Guido Rodriguez's equaliser gave them a much-deserved point. The visitors are tenth in the points table with eight points.

Granada vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 56 meetings between the two teams, with Granada trailing 27-18.

Betis have won four of their last five games in the fixture.

Betis are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Granada have the worst defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 17 times.

Both of Betis' two league defeats this season have come away from home.

Granada vs Real Betis Prediction

Granada are on a three-game losing streak and have lost five of their six games. They have lost two of their last three games at home turf.

Betis, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless run and have won one of their last six games across competitions. They have lost their last three games on the road but should pick up maximum points against weaker opposition this week.

Prediction: Granada 1-3 Betis

Granada vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Betis

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last six matchups.)