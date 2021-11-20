Granada vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips - 21st November 2021

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of important fixtures this weekend as Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid lock horns with Granada at Los Carmenes on Sunday.

Granada vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are in second place in the La Liga standings and are one of the favourites to win the league title this season. Los Blancos edged Rayo Vallecano to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be intent on moving to the top of the table in the coming weeks.

Granada, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Espanyol earlier this month and cannot afford another poor run of results this year.

Granada vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a predictably excellent record against Granada and have won 28 out of 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's paltry four victories.

Granada are currently on a 12-match losing streak against Real Madrid in La Liga. This is the longest dry run against an opponent in the Spanish top flight.

Jorge Molina has scored six goals in his 15 games against Real Madrid and has a fairly decent record against Los Blancos

Granada have won only two of their last 17 matches in La Liga and will likely have to contend with a relegation battle this season.

Only Jose Mourinho needed fewer games than Carlo Ancelotti to reach 100 victories as a Real Madrid manager, with the Italian tactician achieving the feat in 135 games.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has scored 10 goals in La Liga despite having an expected-goals statistic of 6.3 this season.

Granada have scored four of their 11 goals through headers and set-pieces in La Liga this season.

Granada vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have been an attacking juggernaut under Carlo Ancelotti this season but do have a few issues to address ahead of this game. The likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have been in excellent form so far and will want to find the back of the net this weekend.

Granada are perfectly capable of an upset on their day but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Real Madrid are the better team and hold a distinct upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Granada 1-3 Real Madrid

Granada vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Madrid

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Karim Benzema to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Real Madrid to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi