Granada vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Granada host Real Madrid on Thursday, May 13, as Zinedine Zidane's side look to put pressure on Atletico Madrid at the top of the La Liga 2020/21 table.

Los Blancos are currently third in the league, two points behind Atletico Madrid and one behind Barcelona, with a game in hand over Ronald Koeman's side.

Zinedine Zidane knows that his side cannot afford to drop any more points between now and the end of the season if they are to have any chance of winning the La Liga title. Unbeaten in their last 15 league games, they will be hoping to continue their streak with a win against the Nazaries on Thursday.

Granada, on the other hand, are 10th in the league and have nothing left to play for this season. Diego Martinez's side will feel like they have underachieved this season, having qualified for the UEFA Europa League last campaign. They have lost eight of their last eleven games across all competitions and will be looking to turn their fortunes around against Real Madrid on Thursday.

Real Madrid have to win this game if they want to have a chance of finishing this season with silverware, but cannot afford to be complacent when they take on Granada.

Granada vs Real Madrid head-to-head

As expected, Real Madrid have dominated the head-to-head record between the two sides. Los Blancos have won all five of their recent league meetings against the Nazaries.

Zinedine Zidane's side beat Granada 2-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Granada Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Real Madrid Form Guide: D-D-W-L-D

Granada vs Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid will be without Ramos and Varane again

Granada

Granada will be without a host of players for the game on Thursday. Jesus Vallejo, Kenedy, Luis Milla and Carlos Neva are all unavailable due to injury.

Diego Martinez will also miss Spanish hitman Roberto Soldado as the striker serves the second game of his three-match suspension.

Injured: Jesus Vallejo, Kenedy, Luis Milla, Carlos Neva

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Roberto Soldado

Real Madrid

Real Madrid will also have their own issues to deal with. Zinedine Zidane's side continue to struggle with injuries this season. Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy and Alvaro Odriozola will all miss the game against Granada on Thursday.

Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez have been ruled out for the season due to injuries they sustained last month.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Alvaro Odriozola, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Granada vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva, Quini, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Dimitri Foulquier, Yangel Herrera, Maxime Gonalons, Darwin Machis, Angel Montoro, Antonio Puertas, Jorge Molina

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Marcelo, Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema

Granada vs Real Madrid Prediction

The difference in quality between the two sides is apparent and that should come to the fore on Thursday. Zinedine Zidane's side cannot afford to drop points against Granada and should get past the Nazaries without much trouble.

We predict Real Madrid will win comfortably and secure all three points.

Prediction: Granada 0-2 Real Madrid