Granada vs Real Madrid Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Granada take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side at the Estadio los Carmenes on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in the league and will look to win this game.

Granada are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled this season. The home side suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat against Sevilla last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have been exceptional this season and have won the La Liga title. Los Blancos defeated Bayern Munich by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Granada vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Granada and have won 18 out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams. Granada have won only one game during this period and will need to make amends this weekend.

Granada form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Real Madrid form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Granada vs Real Madrid Team News

Granada

Raul Torrente and Antonio Puertas are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Miguel Rubio is serving a suspension and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Raul Torrente, Antonio Puertas

Doubtful: Sergio Ruiz

Suspended: Miguel Rubio

Real Madrid

David Alaba is recovering from a long-term injury and will not be included in the squad. Aurelien Tchouameni suffered an injury against Bayern Munich and will also be sidelined for this clash.

Injured: David Alaba, Aurelien Tchouameni

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Granada vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-4-2): Batalla; Mendez, Maouassa, Miquel, Neva; Pellistri, Hongla, Gumbau, Jozwiak; Boye, Uzuni

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Garcia; Ceballos, Camavinga, Modric; Brahim Diaz, Vinicius, Joselu

Granada vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have been exceptional under Carlo Ancelotti and will look to end their triumphant La Liga campaign on a strong note. Los Blancos have also reached the UEFA Champions League final and could make changes to their lineup this weekend.

Granada have struggled this season and will need a miracle to escape the relegation zone. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Granada 1-4 Real Madrid