Granada vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Granada take on an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important clash at the Estadio los Carmenes on Saturday.

Granada vs Real Sociedad Preview

Granada are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 5-1 defeat at the hands of Villarreal last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. La Real suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of PSG in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Granada vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Granada and have won 12 out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's five victories.

After a run of two victories in three matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga, Granada have lost each of their last three such games against La Real in the competition.

Real Sociedad have won four of their last five matches away from home against Granada in La Liga - twice as many victories as they had managed in the 18 such games preceding this run.

After a run of five defeats in 14 matches away from home against teams from Andalusia in the competition, Real Sociedad have lost only one of their last eight such games in the competition.

Granada vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have flattered to deceive so far this season and face a battle to secure their place in Europe. The likes of Mikel Merino and Mikel Oyarzabal can be effective on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Granada have failed to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season and are in desperate need of a consistent run of results. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Granada 1-3 Real Sociedad

Granada vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mikel Oyarzabal to score - Yes