Granada vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22 

Granada will host Real Sociedad at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes, with three points on the line in La Liga on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 1-1 draw away to Barcelona on Monday.

Dominingos Duarte put the visitors ahead in the second minute but Ronald Araujo equalized for the Catalans in the final minute of the game to share the spoils.

Real Sociedad also shared the points in a goalless draw with Sevilla on home turf on Sunday.

The draw means that the Basque side currently sit in fourth spot in the table with 10 points from five matches. Granada sit just outside the relegation places with three points from five matches.

Granada vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have nine wins from their last 18 matches against Granada, with four matches ending in a draw while the hosts were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in a league fixture in March 2020 when a 61st-minute strike by German Sanchez gave Granada a narrow 1-0 home victory.

The hosts are yet to register their first win of the campaign and have drawn three of their five league games so far. Real Sociedad are unbeaten in La Liga this term, with three consecutive wins to start the season followed by successive draws.

Granada form guide: D-L-L-D-D

Real Sociedad form guide: D-D-W-W-W

Granada vs Real Sociedad Team News

Granada

Yan Brice (hamstring), Yan Eteki (muscle) and Neyder Lozano (skull) have all been sidelined by fitness issues. There are no suspension worries for the Andalusians.

Injuries: Yan Brice, Yan Eteki, Neyder Lozano

Suspension: None

Real Sociedad

The Basque side have been beset by injuries and currently have several players sidelined with fitness concerns.

Alexander Isak (hamstring), David Silva (calf), Ander Barrenetxea (calf), Jon Guridi (muscle), Asier Illarramendi (hamstring), Alex Sola (meniscus), Diego Rico Salguero (muscle), Nacho Monreal (knee) and Carlos Fernandez (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Alexander Isak, David Silva, Ander Barrenetxea, Jon Guridi, Asier Illarramendi, Alex Sola, Diego Rico Salguero, Nacho Monreal, Carlos Fernandez

Suspension: None

Granada vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-5-1): Luis Maximiano (GK); Sergio Escudero, Domingos Duarte, Luis Abram, Quini; Luis Milla, Darwin Machis, Monchu, Antonio Puertas, Maxime Gonalons; Luis Suarez

Real Sociedad @RealSociedadEN



👥 @Alex_Isak 🆚 @AdnanJanuzaj



🎥 The question game! Who will win?



🤣 Have fun with Isak and Janu!



#AurreraReala 𝐅𝐀𝐂𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐅𝐀𝐂𝐄👥 @Alex_Isak 🆚 @AdnanJanuzaj🎥 The question game! Who will win?🤣 Have fun with Isak and Janu! 𝐅𝐀𝐂𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐅𝐀𝐂𝐄



👥 @Alex_Isak 🆚 @AdnanJanuzaj



🎥 The question game! Who will win?



🤣 Have fun with Isak and Janu!



#AurreraReala https://t.co/O6LKzbbOID

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro (4-3-3); Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal; Portu, Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Sorloth

Granada vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Granada are one of the cagiest sides in the entire division and the absence of several key players for Real Sociedad robs them off some bite in attack.

Also Read

The two sides have shown a penchant for draws in recent weeks and we are backing the points to be shared with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Granada 1-1 Real Sociedad

Edited by Peter P