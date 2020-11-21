Granada vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Granada welcome Real Valladolid to the Nuevo Los Carmenes on Sunday, where the two sides will resume their respective 2020-21 La Liga campaigns.

Granada are one of the most impressive sides this season, and are fifth in the table after nine rounds, while Valladolid are 19th in the table, only above Huesca.

The coronavirus reared it's ugly head for Granada ahead of their game against Real Sociedad, with the Andalusians able to field only seven first team players alongside youth-team starlets after the RFEF denied their appeal to postpone the game.

Unsurprisingly, Granada lost 2-0 at Anoeta, although 18-year old keeper Angel Jimenez managed to save a penalty on debut to bring some cheer.

Real Valladolid earned their first win of the season prior to the international break, defeating Athletic Bilbao 2-1 at the Jose Zorrilla.

Unai Simon gifted Valladolid both goals, conceding a penalty that Fabian Orellana converted while parrying a shot into Marcos Andre's path that the striker converted with ease.

Granada vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Real Valladolid last defeated Granada in La Liga in 2012, with their other two victories in the last 10 coming in the Segunda and in a friendly ahead of this season (a 3-0 win).

Granada have won five of the last 10, with two draws in that timeframe. They defeated Valladolid the last time the teams met competitively, a 2-1 win at home in February of this year.

Granada form guide: W-D-D-W-L

Real Valladolid form guide: L-D-L-L-W

Granada vs Real Valladolid Team News

Granada

The international break allowed for coronavirus isolation and recoveries to take place, with Granada's first team back in the picture. However, most of the injured players have not recovered, with plenty still on the sidelines for Diego Martinez.

Yangel Herrera and Darwin Machis could be rested after appearing for Venezuela in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Antonio Puertas ought to replace Machis in attack, while Maxime Gonalons is expected to replace Herrera in midfield, having served his suspension.

Injuries: Neyder Lozano, Quini, Victor Diaz, Kenedy

Doubtful: Ramon Azeez

Suspensions: None

Advertisement

Real Valladolid

Janko is already training with the team! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/L9qxkTSsJg — Real Valladolid CF EN (@realvalladolidE) November 16, 2020

Real Valladolid boss Sergio Gonzalez welcomed Saidy Janko back to training, but Javi Sanchez and Kiko Olivas continue to remain on the sidelines.

The visitors are unlikely to make any changes to the side that earned their first win of the season, with Sergi Guardiola leading the line alongside Marcos Andre.

Injuries: Kiko Olivas

Doubtful: Javi Sanchez

Suspensions: None

Granada vs Real Valladolid Predicted Lineups

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva (GK); Dimitri Foulquier, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Carlos Neva; Maxime Gonalons, Luis Milla; Luis Suarez, Angel Montoro, Antonio Puertas; Roberto Soldado

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi Masip (GK); Pablo Hervias, Joaquin Fernandez, Bruno Gonzalez, Nacho Martinez; Fabian Orellana, Fede San Emeterio, Ruben Alcaraz, Oscar Plano; Sergi Guardiola, Marcos Andre

Granada vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Granada should return to winning ways now that their first-choice XI is back on the pitch. Roberto Soldado is expected to make merry against a Valladolid defence that is the second-worst in the league.

Despite earning a win last time out, Real Valladolid are unlikely to trouble Granada, who have been one of the most impressive sides this season.

Prediction: Granada 3-1 Real Valladolid