Granada vs Real Zaragoza Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2022

Granada will host Real Zaragoza at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes in round 12 of the La Liga 2 on Friday (October 21).

The hosts are on a three-game winning streak against Los Manos and will be look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Granada were sent crashing down to earth, as they suffered a 2-0 loss against Tenerife last Sunday.

That followed a 5-0 victory over Sporting Gijon last week, which snapped their three-game winless run. With 17 points from 11 games, Granada are eighth in the La Liga 2 stadnings but could rise as high as fourth place with all three points this weekend.

Meanwhile, Zaragoza returned to winning ways last time out when they saw off Villarreal B 2-1 at home.

Before that, they were on a four-game winless run, claiming two draws and losing twice. With 13 points from 11 games, Zaragoza are 14th in the standings, level on points with 13th-placed Villarreal B.

Granada vs Real Zaragoza Head-To-Head and Key

With five wins from the last 11 meetings, Granada boast a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Zaragoza have picked up one fewer win in this period, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Granada have won the last three meetings between the two teams, stretching back to a 3-0 loss in the Copa del Rey in September 2017.

Zaragoza have managed just one win away from home this season, losing three and drawing one.

Granada are unbeaten in five home games this term, claiming an impressive four wins and one draw.

Granada vs Real Zaragoza Prediction

While Zaragoza will look to put together a fine run of form, they face a stern test of taking on a Granada team who have been near impenetrable at home this season. Granada should bounce back from last weekend’s defeat and claim all three points.

Prediction: Granada 2-0 Real Zaragoza

Granada vs Real Zaragoza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Granada

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Granada’s last five games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in seven of the last nine meetings between Granada and Zaragoza.)

